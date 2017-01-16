IJGlobal Home

﻿

Banks mandates near for London Array refinancing

16 Jan 2017 Renewables Europe

Banks are set to be mandated by the end of January for La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)’s refinancing of its share in the 630MW, €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) London Array 1 offshore wind farm, IJGlobal understands

UPDATE: Conquest launches European renewables fund

16 Jan 2017 Renewables Europe

Is the clean energy transformation irreversible?

12 Jan 2017 Renewables North America

French gas business seeks global investment partners

16 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas Europe

Quercus Renewable Energy Fund exits Italian joint venture

16 Jan 2017 Renewables Europe

Li Ka-Shing increases offer to acquire Duet in Australia

16 Jan 2017 Power Asia Pacific

Data Analysis: North American PE in Latin America

12 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas Latin America

K-Electric shelves coal power project on unviable tariffs

16 Jan 2017 Power Asia Pacific

Walsh Group makes senior Southern California transport hire

16 Jan 2017 North America

AES and Mitsubishi to supply India’s first grid-scale ene...

16 Jan 2017 Renewables Asia Pacific

Siemens wins India Railway contract

16 Jan 2017 Transport Asia Pacific

Centrica and Siemens sell out of Lincs offshore wind

13 Jan 2017 Renewables Europe

Iranian sanctions under a Trump Presidency

11 Jan 2017 Asia Pacific

Mark Cutler to be Balfour Beatty Vinci's managing directo...

13 Jan 2017 Transport Europe

Florida county seeks port land developer

13 Jan 2017 Transport North America

Egypt FIT 2 wind, solar dev’s prequalified

13 Jan 2017 Renewables MENA

Rik Vandenberghe to become Besix CEO

13 Jan 2017 Europe

PPA signed for Gulf of Suez wind

13 Jan 2017 Renewables MENA

ITC Lake Eerie receives presidential permit

13 Jan 2017 Power North America
More News
More Analysis

IJGlobal Project Finance League Table

Rank Company Total (USDm) Transactions Market Share (%)
There are no results for your current selections

Reports

Full-year 2016 project finance league tables

Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

Global project finance value was at the lowest level since 2012 as deal count fell from booming 2015 levels, according to IJGlobal's full-year 2016 league tables

Full-year 2016 infrastructure finance league tables

Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

IJGlobal has for the first time published a full-year league table report which captures all types of the infrastructure finance transactions. The report provides the most complete picture available of the energy and infrastructure market

US Election Report: Energy policy spotlight

Oil & Gas North America

In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”

Q3 2016 league table analysis

Oil & Gas Europe

The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016

H1 2016 league table analysis

A slight recovery in global project finance activity during the second quarter of 2016 was not enough to reverse the long-term decline in the market

Q1 2016 league table analysis

Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

Q1 2016 is the first quarter for which IJGlobal is publishing infrastructure finance tables...

More Reports

IJGlobal on Twitter