IJGlobal Home

The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016

In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”

IJGlobal has for the first time published a full-year league table report which captures all types of the infrastructure finance transactions. The report provides the most complete picture available of the energy and infrastructure market

Global project finance value was at the lowest level since 2012 as deal count fell from booming 2015 levels, according to IJGlobal's full-year 2016 league tables

There is a wall of capital chasing investible assets. As a result 2016 saw infrastructure assets and companies change hands for incredibly high multiples. Read IJGlobal's debut Global M&A Report

German power producer STEAG, which is owned by a consortium of seven municipal utilities, is considering a sale process for its West German district heating network, IJGlobal heard from two sources

