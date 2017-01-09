IJGlobal Home
IJGlobal Awards 2016: Company shortlists
The company shortlists for the IJGlobal Awards 2016 have now been published
Reports
Full-year 2016 infrastructure finance league tables
IJGlobal has for the first time published a full-year league table report which captures all types of the infrastructure finance transactions. The report provides the most complete picture available of the energy and infrastructure market
US Election Report: Energy policy spotlight
In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”
Q3 2016 league table analysis
The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016
H1 2016 league table analysis
A slight recovery in global project finance activity during the second quarter of 2016 was not enough to reverse the long-term decline in the market
Q1 2016 league table analysis
Q1 2016 is the first quarter for which IJGlobal is publishing infrastructure finance tables...
Country Report: Netherlands' Infrastructure
The Netherlands has become renowned in recent years for its transparent, reliable and efficient delivery of energy and infrastructure projects. This reputation has made it possibly the most competitive market in Europe