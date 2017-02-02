IJGlobal Home
STEAG considers sale for district heating network
German power producer STEAG, which is owned by a consortium of seven municipal utilities, is considering a sale process for its West German district heating network, IJGlobal heard from two sources
Army Secretary orders compliance with Trump DAPL memo
Implications of a lost FERC quorum
UK must overhaul property development system, says think ...
EBRD providing consultant for Greek street lighting project
Towerco Cellnex buys telecom sites in France
The attractiveness of UK Student accommodation
Ontario issues RFQ for Hamilton light rail
Maryland legislature overrides Clean Energy Jobs Act veto
Italy's CDP and EIB plan greenfield infrastructure fund
Foresight Solar Fund buys UK's biggest solar park
Marubeni talks to banks for Sweihan solar
Energy independence
STEAG considers Polish onshore wind sale
UKEF appoints Peterken to board
Goldman Sachs-controlled vehicle cuts stake in DONG Energy
European, Asian investors eye São Paulo highways
Statoil makes North Sea gas discovery
Financing details for 200MW Silverton wind farm
IJGlobal Project Finance League Table
|Rank
|Company
|Total (USDm)
|Transactions
|Market Share (%)
|There are no results for your current selections
Reports
Global M&A Report 2017
There is a wall of capital chasing investible assets. As a result 2016 saw infrastructure assets and companies change hands for incredibly high multiples. Read IJGlobal's debut Global M&A Report
Full-year 2016 regional infrastructure finance league tab...
IJGlobal has published its full-year 2016 regional league table report
Full-year 2016 project finance league tables
Global project finance value was at the lowest level since 2012 as deal count fell from booming 2015 levels, according to IJGlobal's full-year 2016 league tables
Full-year 2016 infrastructure finance league tables
IJGlobal has for the first time published a full-year league table report which captures all types of the infrastructure finance transactions. The report provides the most complete picture available of the energy and infrastructure market
US Election Report: Energy policy spotlight
In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”
Q3 2016 league table analysis
The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016