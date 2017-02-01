IJGlobal Home
Chile Supreme Court revokes Octopus environmental license
Chile's Supreme Court has revoked the environmental license for the proposed offshore Penco Lirquén LNG regasification terminal, which forms part of the so-called Octopus LNG project located in Chile's Bio Bio region
Reports
Full-year 2016 regional infrastructure finance league tab...
IJGlobal has published its full-year 2016 regional league table report
Full-year 2016 project finance league tables
Global project finance value was at the lowest level since 2012 as deal count fell from booming 2015 levels, according to IJGlobal's full-year 2016 league tables
Full-year 2016 infrastructure finance league tables
IJGlobal has for the first time published a full-year league table report which captures all types of the infrastructure finance transactions. The report provides the most complete picture available of the energy and infrastructure market
US Election Report: Energy policy spotlight
In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”
Q3 2016 league table analysis
The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016
H1 2016 league table analysis
A slight recovery in global project finance activity during the second quarter of 2016 was not enough to reverse the long-term decline in the market