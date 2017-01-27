IJGlobal Home

﻿

SMBC to make final decision on Magdalena loan

27 Jan 2017 Transport Latin America

Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has until Monday 30 January 2017 to decide whether it is standing by a contract signed in December to finance the Magdalena River PPP in Colombia, according to a source

Legal advisory sought for French A150 refinancing

27 Jan 2017 Transport Europe

Who owns your electricity grid?

25 Jan 2017 Power Asia Pacific

UK's House of Lords launches nuclear inquiry

27 Jan 2017 Power Europe

Ardian considers selling a stake in Spanish fuel network ...

27 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas Europe

Bogotá CAN ministry buildings PPP nears market

27 Jan 2017 Social & Defence Latin America

European equity leads US infrastructure investment

25 Jan 2017 Transport North America

Ontario issues RFQ for police modernisation PPP

27 Jan 2017 Social & Defence North America

Chile publishes tender for next power auction

27 Jan 2017 Power Latin America

Vitol’s offshore Sankofa debt price emerges

27 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas Sub-Saharan Africa

UAE-India Infrastructure Investment Fund at risk

27 Jan 2017 Transport Asia Pacific

France’s A45 toll road PPP to close before elections

27 Jan 2017 Transport Europe

KalSel coal-fired power, Indonesia

25 Jan 2017 Power Asia Pacific

Tanzania asks Turkish ECA to fund rail

27 Jan 2017 Transport Sub-Saharan Africa

AltaGas in bought deal and private placement offerings

27 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas North America

Trump names Cheryl LaFleur acting FERC chair

27 Jan 2017 North America

European grid research kicks off

27 Jan 2017 Power Europe

Marubeni awarded South Bangkok gas-fired

27 Jan 2017 Power Asia Pacific

Lazard launches real assets fund

27 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas North America
More News
More Analysis

IJGlobal Project Finance League Table

Rank Company Total (USDm) Transactions Market Share (%)
There are no results for your current selections

Reports

Full-year 2016 regional infrastructure finance league tab...

Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

IJGlobal has published its full-year 2016 regional league table report

Full-year 2016 project finance league tables

Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

Global project finance value was at the lowest level since 2012 as deal count fell from booming 2015 levels, according to IJGlobal's full-year 2016 league tables

Full-year 2016 infrastructure finance league tables

Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

IJGlobal has for the first time published a full-year league table report which captures all types of the infrastructure finance transactions. The report provides the most complete picture available of the energy and infrastructure market

US Election Report: Energy policy spotlight

Oil & Gas North America

In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”

Q3 2016 league table analysis

Oil & Gas Europe

The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016

H1 2016 league table analysis

A slight recovery in global project finance activity during the second quarter of 2016 was not enough to reverse the long-term decline in the market

More Reports

IJGlobal on Twitter