IJGlobal Home
APG emerges as bidder on Ardian fund auction
Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management has emerged as one of the bidders on the auction to acquire the Ardian Infrastructure Fund II portfolio, IJGlobal has learnt
China Exim to back Uganda-Kenya rail
Can MENA solar prices continue downward momentum?
Debt signed for Turkey's Gaziantep hospital
Lithuania approves police station PPPs
UK's Orchard Energy names new MD
UK construction: skills shortages, industry fragmentation...
GranSolar and Acciona get DEWA III EPC
Criticism for UK's failed carbon capture programme
Acwa to close on Risha PV in June
UK and Norway launch Viking cable tender
Singapore Power agrees sale of SP Telecommunications stake
3i's acquisition of EISER Global Infrastructure Fund port...
Japan's pension fund to increase infrastructure allocation
Actis partners with HKMA for project financing
Omnes Capital fund buys French wind farm from BayWa r.e.
FirstEnergy to sell natural gas, hydro plants to LS Power
Luminous Energy to develop solar farm in Australia
Silverton wind farm achieves financial close
IJGlobal Project Finance League Table
|Rank
|Company
|Total (USDm)
|Transactions
|Market Share (%)
|There are no results for your current selections
Reports
Full-year 2016 project finance league tables
Global project finance value was at the lowest level since 2012 as deal count fell from booming 2015 levels, according to IJGlobal's full-year 2016 league tables
Full-year 2016 infrastructure finance league tables
IJGlobal has for the first time published a full-year league table report which captures all types of the infrastructure finance transactions. The report provides the most complete picture available of the energy and infrastructure market
US Election Report: Energy policy spotlight
In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”
Q3 2016 league table analysis
The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016
H1 2016 league table analysis
A slight recovery in global project finance activity during the second quarter of 2016 was not enough to reverse the long-term decline in the market
Q1 2016 league table analysis
Q1 2016 is the first quarter for which IJGlobal is publishing infrastructure finance tables...