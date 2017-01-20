IJGlobal Home

APG emerges as bidder on Ardian fund auction

20 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas Europe

Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management has emerged as one of the bidders on the auction to acquire the Ardian Infrastructure Fund II portfolio, IJGlobal has learnt

China Exim to back Uganda-Kenya rail

20 Jan 2017 Transport Sub-Saharan Africa

Can MENA solar prices continue downward momentum?

20 Jan 2017 Renewables MENA

Debt signed for Turkey's Gaziantep hospital

20 Jan 2017 Social & Defence Europe

Lithuania approves police station PPPs

20 Jan 2017 Social & Defence Europe

UK's Orchard Energy names new MD

20 Jan 2017 Power Europe

UK construction: skills shortages, industry fragmentation...

19 Jan 2017 Power Europe

GranSolar and Acciona get DEWA III EPC

20 Jan 2017 Renewables MENA

Criticism for UK's failed carbon capture programme

20 Jan 2017 Power Europe

Acwa to close on Risha PV in June

20 Jan 2017 Renewables MENA

UK and Norway launch Viking cable tender

20 Jan 2017 Power Europe

Singapore Power agrees sale of SP Telecommunications stake

20 Jan 2017 Telecoms Asia Pacific

3i's acquisition of EISER Global Infrastructure Fund port...

19 Jan 2017 Renewables Europe

Japan's pension fund to increase infrastructure allocation

20 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

Actis partners with HKMA for project financing

20 Jan 2017 Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

Omnes Capital fund buys French wind farm from BayWa r.e.

20 Jan 2017 Renewables Europe

FirstEnergy to sell natural gas, hydro plants to LS Power

20 Jan 2017 Power North America

Luminous Energy to develop solar farm in Australia

20 Jan 2017 Renewables Asia Pacific

Silverton wind farm achieves financial close

20 Jan 2017 Renewables Asia Pacific
