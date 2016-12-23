IJGlobal Home

Season's greetings from IJGlobal

23 Dec 2016 Europe

Season’s greetings from all of the IJGlobal team. Today’s daily newsletter was the last of 2016, with the service resuming on 4 January 2017

Reports

US Election Report: Energy policy spotlight

Oil & Gas North America

In the impending US presidential election, the stakes are quite possibly as high as they’ve ever been, and the potential for disruption in the energy sector appears to be, well, as one of the candidate would put it: “yuge”

Q3 2016 league table analysis

Oil & Gas Europe

The latest IJGlobal league tables shows a total of $524.59 billion worth of transactions reached financial close in the first three quarters of 2016

H1 2016 league table analysis

A slight recovery in global project finance activity during the second quarter of 2016 was not enough to reverse the long-term decline in the market

Q1 2016 league table analysis

Oil & Gas Asia Pacific

Q1 2016 is the first quarter for which IJGlobal is publishing infrastructure finance tables...

Country Report: Netherlands' Infrastructure

Transport Europe

The Netherlands has become renowned in recent years for its transparent, reliable and efficient delivery of energy and infrastructure projects. This reputation has made it possibly the most competitive market in Europe

Country Report: Infrastructure and energy in the Philippi...

Renewables Asia Pacific

In addition to being home to Asia’s most well-developed and liberalised energy market, the Philippines is probably the first emerging economy in the region that has managed to marry a strong independent power producer (IPP) sector with a relatively successful PPP programme

